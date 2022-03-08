Allen, Wayne grab All-Conference USA First Team honors

NORFOLK, VA (WTKR)- Iggy Allen and Ajah Wayne put together memorable seasons for the Old Domion women's basketball team and as a reward they made a little bit of history.

Allen and Wayne were both named to the All-Conference USA First Team on Monday afternoon, marking the first time since Old Dominion joined the league that it put multiple players on the first team. 2004 is the last time the Monarchs placed two of its stars on the all-conference first squad, when Monique Coker and Max Nhassengo were named First Team All-CAA.

Allen averaged 14.8 points and 7.5 rebounds per game during the 2021-2022 season, leading ODU in both categories. Wayne was close behind, averaging 13.1 points and 5.8 rebounds per outing. It marks the second straight season that Wayne has earned first team honors, while Wayne grabs the accolade for the first time in her career.

Charlotte's Octavia Jett-Wilson took home Conference USA Player of the Year honors while the 49ers' head coach, Cara Consuegra, was named Coach of the Year.

Old Dominion opens Conference USA Tournament play on Wednesday at 12:30 PM ET against either UTEP or Texas-San Antonio.

