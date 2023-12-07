Allette's 30 points not enough as Monarchs fall at William & Mary

WILLIAMSBURG, VA (WTKR)- It looked like Wednesday night might be a good chance for Old Dominion to pick up its first road victory. William & Mary had other plans.

Playing with just six scholarship players, the Tribe knocked down 15 three-pointers and shot 53 percent from the floor, stunning the Monarchs, 84-79, at Kaplan Arena. The loss drops ODU's record to 3-5 on the season.

The two teams went back and forth during the opening frame. William & Mary opened up an eight point lead with 8:41 left in the frame on Trey Moss's triple, but the Monarchs chipped away and got momentum back on their side. R.J. Blakney's dunk with 2:20 remaining in the half put Old Dominion in front, 35-28, and the silver and blue would hold a 41-36 advantage at the break.

The Tribe erased the deficit with 12:51 to play, as Caleb Dorsey's deep ball put the home team back in front, 52-51, and William & Mary would never look back. Dorsey connected on another three-pointer at the 7:37 mark to give the Tribe its biggest lead of the night at nine points.

Old Dominion would trim its deficit to one point on two occasions in the final 3:30, but couldn't overtake the Tribe.

Vasean Allette led the Monarchs with 30 points on 13 of 19 shooting in the losing cause, adding seven rebounds. Chaunce Jenkins chipped in 12 points, while Tyrone Williams added 10 points. Charlie Williams led the Tribe with 23 points.

Old Dominion returns to action Saturday night at Chartway Arena to host No. 18 James Madison for the first of three match-ups this season. Tip-off is set for 7:00 PM for a game that will not count as a Sun Belt Conference contest.