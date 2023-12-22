Allette's big night not enough for Old Dominion against TCU

HONOLULU, HI (WTKR)- There was a noticeable void on the Old Dominion bench during the Monarchs' Diamond Head Classic opener in Honolulu. Without head coach Jeff Jones, ODU pressed on, but fell victim to a red-hot opponent.

Texas Christian shot 71 percent in the second half on its way to 64 points in the frame and downed Old Dominion, 111-87. The loss marks the fourth in a row for the silver and blue, their first four-game skid since the 2021-2022 season.

Every time TCU opened up a gap in the first half, Old Dominion would claw back. Chaunce Jenkins' dunk in transition pulled the Monarchs to within six with 3:15 to play in the opening frame and Vasean Allette knocked down a three pointer at the end of the half to cut the Horned Frog lead to 47-41 heading into the locker room.

However, Jamie Dixon's club came out firing in the second half, opening the frame on a 13-2 run and never looked back. TCU hit the 100-point mark with 4:32 remaining in the contest and set a new Diamond Head Classic record for points in a single game with 111.

Allette scored 22 points in the first half and finished with 25 points to lead four Monarchs in double figures. Tyrone Williams chipped in 15 points, while Devin Ceaser and R.J. Blakney added 10 points each. TCU's Chuck O'Bannon led Texas Christian with 25 points.

The Horned Frogs dominated the glass, out-rebounding ODU, 44-22.

Assistant coach Kieran Donohue assumed interim head coaching duties in the absence of Jones, who was hospitalized Wednesday night after suffering a heart attack. He is expected to make a full recovery, but will not coach in the Diamond Head Classic.

Old Dominion will face Temple in their second game of the event Friday night at 7:30 PM ET.