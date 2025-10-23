American Legion Baseball champs from Chesapeake denied World Series trips

CHESAPEAKE, VA (WTKR)- American Legion Post 280 out of Chesapeake accomplished what just one other team from the organization in Virginia had ever done- win the American Legion national championship.

That achievement not only comes with the title of champions, but also a trip to be recognized at the World Series in October. Major League Baseball honors certain champions and teams during Game 2 of the fall classic, which will feature the Toronto Blue Jays taking on the Los Angeles Dodgers.

But Post 280 players and coaches have spent the last several days disappointed. They won't be able to make the trip.

American Legion's national headquarters informed the team it would not be able to attend Game 2 due to the contest being played in Toronto and concerns regarding venturing outside the United States. According to an American Legion spokesperson, the decision by American Legion was made based on international travel logistics, such as concerns over passports and necessary documentation, especially with the possibility of minors traveling outside the country.

The headquarters also tells News 3 that Game 2 is the designated contest to which teams are invited and recognized by Major League Baseball. While attending another World Series game in Los Angeles would have been the hope, "Game 2 was the game." The spokesperson added that everybody from the top down at American Legion is extremely disappointed in how everything unfolded.

A member of the Post 280 coaching staff tells News 3 that nobody on the team is a minor. All are 18 or over and now play for college programs. They presented proof of age with required documentation at check-in of the American Legion Senior World Series in Shelby, North Carolina, on August 16, where they eventually triumphed as champions. He also notes that every American Legion national championship team has had the opportunity to attend a World Series game since 1927, making this the first time in 98 years the title winner will not have that opportunity.

To add to the confusion, an Instagram post made Wednesday by Play Ball, Major League Baseball's youth initiative, reading “Congratulations to the 2025 American Legion National Champions Chesapeake, Virginia Post 280. We are excited to celebrate your achievements at the World Series." The post was made in error, but coaches spent much of the day Wednesday explaining to players that the post, which was deleted a short time later, did not mean the team would travel to Toronto or Los Angeles.

American Legion national headquarters says the organization is looking for an alternative way to reward the team, which could come during the 2026 Major League Baseball season.

This is a developing story and we will continue to bring you updates as they become available.