NORFOLK, VA (WTKR)- Baseball goes hand-in-hand with Independence Day. It's as American as hot dogs, fireworks and red, white and blue.

Players and coaches have the baseball part down, but what about the history of the day itself? We put the Tides' knowledge to the test.

Buck Britton, Chayce McDermott, Garrett Cooper and Morgan McSweeney took their shot at some July 4 trivia. See how they fared in the attached video.

Norfolk topped Durham in its Independence Day match-up, 17-7.