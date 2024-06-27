Anderson presents Navy SEAL Foundation with check from NIL earnings

VIRGINIA BEACH, VA (WTKR)- UVA baseball standout Ethan Anderson handed a check to the Navy SEAL Foundation Wednesday morning, giving back to a cause that has given quite a bit to him and his family.

"Putting us through tutoring sessions when we were younger, summer camps to give my parents a break, vacations for my family or events for my family to attend," Anderson recalled of things the foundation did during his childhood.

The Cavalier catcher and first baseman has seen first hand how the organization makes a difference. Once college athletes were able to profit off their names, images and likenesses, Anderson decided that the foundation would get every penny of his earnings, which has added up to $10,000 so far.

"I remember having that conversation in the car when we were visiting my sister at JMU," he said. "I kind of made that decision, wanted to donate to the Navy SEAL Foundation, something that helped me when I was a young child."

"We were very humbled, very taken by surprise to see someone in their early 20's want to support the Navy SEAL Foundation with the portions of their NIL earnings," added Geoff Leard, the foundation's director of athletic events and partnerships. "Very appreciative, very thankful for that."

The Frank Cox product's father served 27 years with the Navy SEALs, giving Anderson a front row seat to hard work, dedication and discipline. He tries to let that show when he's on the field.

"I think that's how I try to make my game stand out from others is how I was raised," he pointed out. "Moving all over the country, being around a bunch of different coaches, learning from my dad, having him install discipline and motivation in me at a young age."

Wednesday saw a handshake years in the making and Anderson using the platform he's built to do his part in serving his country. It's something he couldn't have imagined being able to do as a kid.

"I never thought I'd be in the position I am today, being able to give back," he said. "I'm extremely grateful for the position I'm in with baseball and where my life is now where I'm able to help."

"I think it also gives kids or other people an opportunity to say 'you know what? I don't have to have a uniform to serve and I can do that outside of a uniform,'" Leard pointed out. "He's doing that right now by wearing a baseball jersey and hopefully another one in the major leagues."

Anderson was born in Hawaii and lived in Portugal, Italy, Tampa and Boston before settling in Virginia Beach. He recently wrapped up his junior year at Virginia, helping the Cavaliers back to the College World Series for the second straight year. The former Falcon hit .331 on the year with eight home runs and 50 RBI and led the Wahoos with 20 doubles.