Appalachian State dominates Old Dominion to clinch Sun Belt regular season crown

BOONE, NC (WTKR)- Old Dominion was able to hang with Appalachian State last week at Chartway Arena. Whatever adjustments the Mountaineers made in the days since worked.

App State dominated from start to finish and rolled past the Monarchs, 89-64, Wednesday night in Sun Belt action. The victory locks up the conference's regular season title for the Mountaineers.

The favorites wasted no time stepping on the gas, opening a game on the 19-2 run over the first 6:40 of the contest. Appalachian State shot 57 percent during the first half, while ODU looked out of sorts, and the home team held a 51-26 advantage at halftime.

A Tyrone Williams three-pointer with 9:00 remaining trimmed the Monarch deficit to 15 points, but another Mountaineer surge put the game well out of reach.

Williams and Chaunce Jenkins led Old Dominion with 15 points each, while R.J. Blakney added 11 points. Tre'Von Spillers led App State with 18 points and 16 rebounds.

Old Dominion was out-matched throughout the night. The Mountaineers shot 51 percent from the floor, compared to ODU's 38 percent, and App State won the battle of the boards, 47-27. Second chance points went ASU, 17-0, and the home team racked up 44 points in the paint.

The Monarchs fall to 7-23, 3-14 in Sun Belt play, and wrap up their regular season schedule Friday night at Georgia Southern.