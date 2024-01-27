Area college standouts pass down the fun of football

NORFOLK, VA (WTKR)- During the fall, Saturdays are the biggest days of the week for Grant Wilson and Romon Copeland as they look to lead their respective teams to victory.

This winter, however, it's all about Thursday nights. Wilson, Old Dominion's starting quarterback, and Copeland, who suits up at wide receiver for Hampton, coach football at Norfolk Indoor Sports for the facility's seven-week youth program.

"It's a lot of fun," Wilson smiled. "It's a lot better than our workouts at school, that's for sure. Seeing the smiles on these kids' faces when they're scoring touchdowns and catching passes, it's a lot of fun."

"At my age, I didn't have anybody to do this with me," recalled Copeland. "It's a great honor for me to be here and it's just a good time for me to spend time with the kids and teach them what I know."

The two college standouts are taking advantage of the chance to give back to their community by giving kids the chance to catch passes from the guys they see on TV, teach some football drills and getting the next generation excited about their favorite game.

"Be consistent, hard work and consistent" Copeland said of his message to the young players. "That's how I was when I was a little kid and I just want you to be coachable and be able to listen to your parents, your coaches and whoever is your mentor."

"Football is fun," Wilson said. "When it becomes not fun anymore, you should throw it away. That goes with anything in life. If you're not having fun, you're not doing the right thing, so football is fun and just the hard work."

Each and every week gives the college players the chance to positively impact young lives. It provides plenty of teaching moments and has them leaving with smiles on their faces.

"Some of the team names that theses kids come up with are just hilarious," Wilson noted. "It's fun seeing the imaginations turning in the young kids."

"Their celebrations," Copeland added. "When they celebrate, they want to hit the Gritty and stuff like that and be like the NFL players."

Wilson and Copeland both hope the kids get a lot out of the program. When all is said and done, however, they're getting plenty out of it themselves as well.

"Nothing is wrong with helping the little kids out or putting a smile on their faces or get them to come out here and get them out of the house or keeping them from trouble," the Hampton junior said. "That's what I get from it."

"Football is just growing," added Wilson. "It's the best sport on the planet. It's so much fun. Growing up, that's all I did was play football so it's awesome seeing these kids learning at a young age."

While Wilson and Copeland worked with elementary school-aged players, former Hampton defensive end Keshaun Moore spent his time with some pre-K up-and-comers.

For more information on the program at Norfolk Indoor Sports, visit sports757.com.