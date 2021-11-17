Area high school volleyball teams punch ticket to state title matches

VIRGINIA BEACH, VA (WTKR)- While high school football is still a few weeks from crowning state champions, the best volleyball teams in the commonwealth have hit the home stretch.

The Frank Cox boys advanced to the Class 6 state title match on Tuesday night, shutting out Hickory, 3-0. The Falcons will face Glen Allen on Thursday in the state championship match, which gets going at 8:00 PM in Richmond at VCU's Siegel Center.

The Falcon girls are VCU-bound as well, after topping Virginia Beach rival First Colonial, 3-0. Frank Cox moves onto face Stone Bridge for the Class 5 state title on Friday. That match gets going at 6:00 PM.

In Class 4, Grafton blanked Warhill, 3-0, to earn a spot in the state championship match. The Clippers head to their fifth straight state title bout and face Loudoun for the crown on Friday at 4:00 PM, also at VCU.

Class 3 saw a battle of York County in the state semifinals, with Tabb downing York, 3-0. The Tigers square off with Rustburg on Saturday at the Salem Civic Center. Match time is set for 4:30 PM.