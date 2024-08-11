Area hoops stars return to put on show

PORTSMOUTH, VA (WTKR)- It's no secret that the 757 is rich in athletic talent. That basketball talent was on display at Churchland High School on Sunday.

Area stars returned to Hampton Roads for the Home is Where the Heart Is basketball event. The showcase was organized by Norfolk State assistant coach Steven Whitley and brought some of the biggest names from recent years back. The event featured a three-point contest, slam dunk contest and full game.

"All the pros finally back in one setting together," said Joe Bryant, who starred at Lake Taylor High School and Norfolk State. "It's a lot of good competition, good atmosphere and just here to put smiles on people's faces."

Bryant was joined by players like David McCormack, Matt Coleman, Marcus Evans and Briante Weber. Local vendors and a food truck were on hand as the event celebrated the success of the basketball community in the area. Whitley also hopes it can inspire the next generation.

"I think it's a great day for the community in general," McCormack said. "I hope they get an appreciation for the basketball talent in the area and just a sense of togetherness in the 757 Tidewater area. Many people are coming back to this area to put on a show."

It was also a day to give back. Winners of the respective contests each received $1,000 to donate to their high school programs or a charity of their choice. Teams were named after late local basketball players Ashley James and SaBastian Townes.

Whitley hopes this inaugural event will become an annual tradition and continue to grow.