Armstrong returning to UVA for 2022

CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA (WTKR)- As Tony Elliott looks to get a handle on being the head coach at Virginia, quarterback will not be an area he has to worry about.

Brennan Armstrong announced that he would return to the Cavaliers for the 2022 season on Thursday night. Armstrong made the announcement on social media.

The quarterback spent 2021 re-writing a good portion the UVA record books. He threw for 554 yards in a game at North Carolina, tossed 31 touchdown passes on the year, racked up nearly 4,450 passing yards and accounted for six touchdowns in a Virginia loss at BYU, all school records. His 4,449 passing yards were good enough for fourth in the nation, while his 404.5 yards per game average ranked him second among NCAA Division I quarterbacks.

Armstrong was consistent, throwing for at least 400 yards in three consecutive games during the 2021 season. He has eleven career games with at least 300 passing yards, another high-water mark for Cavalier football.

Virginia finished 6-6 in 2021 and was invited to the Fenway Bowl to face Southern Methodist, but that game was cancelled due to COVID-19 issues.

Armstrong and the Cavaliers kickoff the 2022 schedule at home on September 3 against Richmond.