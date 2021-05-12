As NC A&T leaves MEAC, Norfolk State inks 4-game football series with Aggies

NORFOLK, Va. (NSUSpartans.com) – Although Norfolk State and North Carolina A&T State will be members of different conferences beginning this fall, the two universities will keep their football rivalry alive thanks to a four-game series announced jointly by the two athletic departments on Tuesday. The non-conference series between the two former MEAC rivals consists of a pair of home-and-home agreements. The dates are:

Nov. 5, 2022 at Truist Stadium, Greensboro, North Carolina

Sept. 30, 2023 at Dick Price Stadium, Norfolk, Virginia

Sept. 19, 2026 at Truist Stadium, Greensboro, North Carolina

Sept. 18, 2027 at Dick Price Stadium, Norfolk, Virginia

“We look forward to playing North Carolina A&T and continuing this great HBCU rivalry,” first-year NSU head coach Dawson Odums said. “They have an outstanding program and had tremendous success in the MEAC. Under coach Sam Washington’s leadership, I know they will continue to be successful in the Big South. Our institution, alumni and the NSU community are looking forward to reuniting with the Aggies.”

“Norfolk State and North Carolina A&T are two of the finest institutions in America. Being proud historically Black universities, traditional rivals, and with coach Odums now serving as their head coach, adds to the excitement of entering into a football series with the Green & Gold,” Washington said. “I have known coach Odums since he was a college football player, and I have seen him become one of the best coaches on the FCS level. It will be a challenge facing his program each year, but we are looking forward to it.”

NSU and North Carolina A&T have met 43 times dating back to 1962. The teams’ last meeting as MEAC foes took place in 2019, a 58-19 Aggie win at Dick Price Stadium. The teams did not meet during the 2020-21 season, North Carolina A&T’s final year in the MEAC, as both teams opted out of the season due to concerns surrounding the pandemic. The Aggies will be Big South Conference members as of July 1, 2021.