At 3-0, Hampton prepares for first CAA showdown

HAMPTON, VA (WTKR)- Hampton is out to its best start in 15 years on the football field, but competition is about to jump up a notch for the Pirates, who are about to set sail in their new conference schedule.

HU is 3-0 after Saturday's 17-7 win over Norfolk State in the Battle of the Bay, the program's first 3-0 start since 2007. Victories over Howard and Tuskegee preceded Hampton's triumph over the Spartans.

Now the Pirates embark on their CAA schedule, beginning with a road game at Delaware on Saturday. The Blue Hens are ranked at No. 8 in the nation among FCS squads and are also out to a 3-0 start, most recently grabbing a win at Rhode Island.

"They've got great facilities, they've got a great football team and we're looking forward to going up there and playing them," said Hampton head coach Robert Prunty.

The Pirates made the jump to the CAA in the spring after joining the Big South in 2018. Prior to that, Hampton was a member of the MEAC. Saturday will mark a new chapter as the program takes the field for its first ever CAA game.

"It's good for Hampton, it's good for the CAA, it's good for Delaware," Prunty said of Saturday's showdown. "Like I tell my players, don't get too high, don't get too low. Just stay right there in between."

The Blue Hens will be the toughest test for Hampton to date this season. They lead the CAA in scoring defense, allowing just 12.3 points per game, just ahead of the Pirates who have only given up 15 points per outing.

Saturday's kickoff is set for 6:00 PM in Newark, Delaware. After a bye week, the Pirates return home to face Maine on October 8.