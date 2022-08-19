Atlantic Shores lineman Beatty verbally commits to Kent State

CHESAPEAKE, VA (WTKR)- A big piece of Atlantic Shores' state championship triumph in 2021 is taking his game to the next level.

Seahawks' lineman Kaden Beatty verbally committed to further his career at Kent State during a ceremony in the school's gymnasium on Thursday night. Beatty picked the Golden Flashes over William & Mary, UMass and Air Force. He'll play defensive line for the program.

"Completely loved the coaching staff from the bottom up," the senior said after making his announcement. "I took a visit there and it just felt like home."

Beatty also noted he hopes to study sports broadcasting and was impressed with the school's broadcasting facilities, as well as its proximity to Cleveland and Columbus in a state he considers to be rich in its sports.

The senior began his remarks by thanking and complimenting those close to him for their efforts in his growth and development, both on and off the field. Beatty mentioned coaches, trainers, friends and family members, but saved the most heart-felt comments for his parents. He noted that his entire family worked together to help him make his college choice.

"This is entirely a family decision, from my mom to my day, they were huge in the role, to all my brothers," he said. "We all felt the love at Kent State and we decided to go there."

With his college decision now out of the way, Beatty puts his full focus on his senior year on the field and in the classroom. He and the Seahawks enter the campaign chasing back-to-back VISAA Division II state titles.

"It's definitely a weight lifted off my shoulders," the lineman noted. "I can just attack the year with my guys now, get back to the state championship, hopefully, and just focus on my team rather than focus on recruitment."

Beatty and the Seahawks kick off their 2022 schedule on August 26, hosting Isle of Wight Academy at the Virginia Beach Sportsplex.

