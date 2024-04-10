Autism Awareness game helps Western Branch baseball shine light on worthy cause

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WTKR) — As Western Branch seniors Josh and Jake Wright took the diamond on Tuesday night, their younger brother Nathan found himself a little busy.

He was getting some attention from multiple dogs at the field.

The 15-year-old, who is on the autism spectrum, is the inspiration for that night's game.

"We always let him know that this game is for kids like him," Josh said. "And I think he loves being out here."

Nathan's parents, Sarah and Roland Wright, are the school's head softball and baseball coaches. In 2016, Sarah and Bruins softball started playing an Autism Awareness game annually.

Roland's squad quickly picked up on the tradition.

"I think it's really neat for our kids to see that some kids may need a little more patience," he said. "Some kids are just a little different. Not less."

"It's really helping spread the word about people with autism because I feel like a lot of people don't pay attention to them," said Josh, a senior shortstop for the Bruins. "I feel like it's giving them more recognition and people understand them more."

There's a unique feel before the first pitch. The Bruins take the field wearing special Autism Awareness jerseys and run out to their positions with a classmate with special needs along with them.

"Kids like them, they live differently than us on a daily basis," said Jake, who's a senior outfielder for his father's team. "It's definitely special for them to come out here and enjoy a moment like that."

"Just seeing the joy in their eye and celebrating them, even for five or ten minutes, is awesome," Roland said.

The game, which always bring a little extra emotions for the Wrights, have even more this season. It's the final one that Jake and Josh, who are twin brothers, will play in it for their father.

"It's really special, this is going to be my last time taking these kids out and really getting to enjoy the time with them," Josh said.

"It might not be the biggest game, but it's a big game for us," Jake said. "We definitely recognize that it's bigger than just the game when we put that jersey on."

For seven innings, Western Branch not just focusing on the final score. It's a chance to use their success to help others get a moment in the spotlight too, and a day for the Wright family to celebrate Nathan and his journey.

"I see a different world every day that I never regret seeing with him," Roland said. "Whether I win or lose, whatever happens during the day, I know he's going to be there for me."