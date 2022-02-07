Watch
Baltimore Ravens name Hampton's Sashi Brown next team president

Michael Conroy/AP
FILE- in this March 1, 2017, file photo, Cleveland Browns general manager Sashi Brown speaks during a press conference at the NFL Combine in Indianapolis. Sashi Brown dismissed the idea he sabotaged the trade with Cincinnati for quarterback AJ McCarron that fell apart last week. The teams failed to submit the proper paperwork to complete the trade before the NFL’s 4 p.m. deadline, and the inability to execute the deal led to speculation that Brown intentionally scuttled the swap. Brown said that narrative “is wholly untrue.” (AP Photo/Michael Conroy, File)
Sashi Brown
Posted at 11:35 PM, Feb 06, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-06 23:35:29-05

HAMPTON, Va. - Former Hampton Pirate Sashi Brown has been named the Baltimore Ravens' next team president.

The move was announced Friday and Brown is expected to start his new job with the Ravens in March, the transition becoming effective April 1.

This isn't Brown's first time in the National Football League. He has 13 years of NFL experience, including five seasons (2013-17) with the Cleveland Browns, where he served two years (2016-17) as executive vice president of football operations.

Brown also spent eight years (2005-12) as senior vice president and general counsel of the Jacksonville Jaguars.

