Baltimore Ravens name Hampton's Sashi Brown next team president

HAMPTON, Va. - Former Hampton Pirate Sashi Brown has been named the Baltimore Ravens' next team president.

The move was announced Friday and Brown is expected to start his new job with the Ravens in March, the transition becoming effective April 1.

This isn't Brown's first time in the National Football League. He has 13 years of NFL experience, including five seasons (2013-17) with the Cleveland Browns, where he served two years (2016-17) as executive vice president of football operations.

Brown also spent eight years (2005-12) as senior vice president and general counsel of the Jacksonville Jaguars.