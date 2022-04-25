Baseball rematch between Old Dominion and UVA cancelled

NORFOLK, VA (WTKR)- Old Dominion was seeking a season sweep. Virginia was looking for revenge. Neither team will get the chance to accomplish its goal.

The threat of inclement weather has caused the Commonwealth Classic baseball showdown between the Monarchs and Cavaliers to be cancelled. The two in-state foes were set to meet at Harbor Park on Tuesday night.

Old Dominion stunned the Wahoos in Charlottesville on April 12, 9-2, exploding for seven unanswered runs to hand UVA its first non-conference loss of the campaign. It was just the Cavaliers' second loss at home and ODU's first win over a top ten team since 2016.

The Monarchs are 28-10 on the season and are coming off a weekend series that saw them take two out of three from Florida Atlantic at Bud Metheny Baseball Stadium. They'll be back in action on Friday when they open up a three game set with Louisiana Tech in Norfolk.

Virginia is 31-10 on the year and swept North Carolina to get back on track this past weekend. The Cavaliers take on George Mason on Wednesday night before hosting Virginia Tech in a three-game series beginning Friday in Charlottesville.

For information on ticket refunds for Tuesday night's scheduled contest, visit here.