'Baseball with a lot of shenanigans'; Savannah Bananas bring unique baseball experience to Harbor Park

NORFOLK, Va. (WTKR) — Nearly two hours before the first fans were let into Harbor Park, spectators started lining up around the field on Friday night.

The excitement for the 757 debut of the Savannah Bananas was at a fever pitch.

"It's the greatest show in sports," said Brandon Crosby, a Bananas infielder and former Norfolk State player.

The first night of a three-game stay in Hampton Roads packed more than 12,000 fans into Harbor Park to watch the famed traveling baseball team.

Formed in 2016, the Bananas have become like the Harlem Globetrotters for baseball fans. They've instituted "Banana Ball" to their games, which are different variations to the traditional baseball approach.

Along with different rules, the team engages in dance routines through innings, performs family friendly stunts, and engage with fans throughout the day and game.

"You're going get a little bit of circus," Crosby said. "You're going get a little bit of Gladiator, you're going to get a little Broadway, some movies. A lot of different things."

"It is just truly the most magical place," said Banana entertainment coordinator Brenna Johnson. "That sounds like it's Disney. In my eyes, this is Disney but on so many other levels."

It's a much different way to prepare for the players. The Bananas were in Harbor Park six hours before the game's first pitch to go through rehearsals on dances before going through batting practice.

Many of the players wore different styles of hats, costumes and jersey names. One player known as Stilts is famous for, well, standing on stilts the entire game.

"All these guys are so locked in because they want to do more," Johnson said.

"Definitely a culture shock at first," said Jake Skole, an outfielder for Savannah and a former MLB first round draft pick. "When you get to see the fans, be here in person and watch how you're affecting the fans and kids, it's really a testament to what Banana Ball is."

It's something players like Danny Hosley have embraced. A Vienna, Virginia native, Hosley found his second chance in the sport when he joined the team in 2023.

"Getting thrown in the fire was definitely something," he said. "I had to learn a lot on the fly, a lot of dances and keep up baseball skills along the way. It's been an unbelievable journey to get to travel the country, see all these cities, entertain all these people."

One thing it also allowed him to do was rejoin Crosby, who he was teammates with at Norfolk State for a season.

"Me and Danny were together in 2020, and then our season got canceled because of COVID," Crosby said. "So it's been great to reconcile and actually be on the same team again."

"Now I roommate with him," Hosley said. "He's literally been on the same journey as me. It's just been great to link up with him again in such a special place."

Crosby expects to have 70-80 friends and family join him over the next couple days as he returns to his old stomping grounds.

"My route was kind of different, it wasn't the affiliate ball route," he said. "So to be (at Harbor Park), it's amazing."

The Bananas took the first game of the weekend over their rival Party Animals, which was broadcasted nationally on TruTV.

Norfolk is the 25th stop on a 29-city world tour for Savannah, a summer filled with nights just like Friday at Harbor Park.

"There's just something about the Savannah Bananas that makes you want to be a part of it," Johnson said.

"I would say it's bigger than baseball," Crosby said. "I think it's bringing people back to the game."