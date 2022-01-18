Basketball celebrated at inaugural Bob Dandridge MLK Holiday Challenge

NORFOLK, VA (WTKR)- Bob Dandridge is one of the best players to ever wear a Norfolk State basketball uniform. On Monday, he sat at NSU's Echols Hall, watching the inaugural event that bears his name.

"It's just an honor to have anything named after you," Dandridge said. "Something of quality, something that has some meaning to it. Dr. King's day is a special day for all of us."

Six games hit the court on Norfolk State's campus to celebrate the game, honoring the former Spartan and Martin Luther King Jr.'s legacy. The slate of games featured some of the best squads in the 757.

"I'm enjoying the basketball games," added Dandridge. "All the games I've seen thus far have been great games and I just look to the future if I can somehow convince them to keep my name on it."

Dandrige played for the Spartans from 1965-1969. His retired number 12 hangs in the Echols Hall rafters, following a storied collegiate career. His 32.3 points per game during his senior season top the NSU record books and his 808 total points during that 1968-1969 campaign are good enough for fourth in program history among single season records.

Returning to campus brings back good memories for the former star of the green and gold.

"I'm getting a chance to see some fellow Spartans, I'm getting the chance to people in this area that love basketball, I'm getting the chance to just see some friends," he said. "Most of all, I'm getting a chance to reconnect and be connected and stay connected with the Norfolk State and especially the basketball fans here in the 757."

Dandridge's success followed him to the professional ranks. He enjoyed an NBA career from 1969-1981 with the Milwaukee Bucks and Washington Bullets, with the Bucks retiring his number 10. He was inducted into the Virginia Sports Hall of Fame in 1992 and was elected to the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame last year.

Monday's Dandridge Challenge featured six games. Each game's MVP was awarded a $750 college scholarship. Results are below:

Girls:

Norview 53, Monacan 50

Boys:

Menchville 65, Western Branch 52

Lake Taylor 62, Woodside 61

Kecoughtan 73, Green Run 62

Maury 56, Oscar Smith 35

King's Fork 62, Cape Henry Collegiate 46