Bats power ODU past Norfolk State in crosstown showdown

Posted at 10:49 PM, Mar 07, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-07 22:49:53-05

NORFOLK, VA (WTKR)- Big bats have been the headline for Old Dominion baseball during recent years and 2023 is shaping up to be no different. That was evident during a battle of Norfolk Division I programs on a sunny and windy Tuesday afternoon.

The Monarchs clubbed five home runs, including two in a five-run fifth inning, to propel them past Norfolk State, 16-7, at Bud Metheny Baseball Stadium on Tuesday. The victory marks ODU's 12th win in a row, while the Spartans fall to 2-9.

The green and gold came out of the gate strong in the first inning, scoring three runs in the opening frame. Jacob Council's two-run home run was the highlight of the first stanza.

After scoring a run of their own in the first, the Monarchs would tie the game in the third. Camden Grimes scored on a wild pitch and Thomas Wheeler crossed the plate on a Chris Dengler bunt and NSU throwing error to even the contest at 3-3. Grimes would blast a two-out RBI double in the fourth to push the silver and blue in front.

The fifth inning is where the Monarchs took control. Robbie O'Neal led off the frame with a solo home run and Alex Bouche would add a two-run blast later in the stanza to cap off a five run inning, one that would give Old Dominion a comfortable 9-3 lead. Chris Finwood's squad would be in control from there.

O'Neal added another home run in the seventh, a three run shot, while Hunter Fitz-Gerald and Grimes would add round-trippers of their own. Manny Jackson also clubbed a home run for Norfolk State.

O'Neal and Kenny Lavari each put together three-hit days, with O'Neal tallying four RBI. Fitz-Gerald and Grimes chipped in three RBI apiece. Jackson went 3-for-5 at the plate for the Spartans.

ODU moves to 12-1 and opens a weekend set at Charlotte on Friday. Norfolk State opens Northeast Conference play at home against Sacred Heart on Friday.

