Bay Rivers battle highlights Friday football slate

NORFOLK, VA (WTKR)- The first Friday in October finds a handful of area teams fighting to stay unbeaten, including a Bay Rivers District squad going up against a rival that has had its number.

Warhill (5-0) squares off against cross-town rival Lafayette (4-1) at Wanner Stadium on Friday night. The Lions are out to a hot start, only allowing 22 points combined in their first five contests. Meanwhile, the Rams' only defeat came at the hands of St. Christopher's out of Richmond, a 16-14 setback. Lafayette has had the upper hand in this series. The two teams have met every year since 2007, with the Rams holding a 15-1 record against their Williamsburg foe. Warhill's lone victory against Lafayette came in 2021, a 14-7 triumph.

Granby and Lake Taylor meet in a battle of Norfolk rivals. The Comets got back on the right track last week with a lopsided victory over Lakeland and enter this match-up with a 4-1 record, while the Titans got back into the win column with a narrow 15-14 win against Booker T. Washington. Granby's last win in this series came back in 2017.

Green Run, Maury, King's Fork, Phoebus and Warwick will all look to remain perfect on the season when they hit the field this week.

Thursday:

Warwick @ Denbigh- 7:00

Bruton @ Tabb- 7:00

Friday:

Landstown @ Kempsville- 7:00

Grassfield @ King's Fork- 7:00

Indian River @ Oscar Smith- 7:00

Deep Creek @ Western Branch- 7:00

Bayside @ Green Run- 7:00

Salem @ First Colonial- 7:00

Tallwood @ Floyd Kellam- 7:00

Ocean Lakes @ Princess Anne- 7:00

Lakeland @ Great Bridge- 7:00

Nansemond River @ Hickory- 7:00

Granby @ Lake Taylor- 7:00

Manor @ Maury- 7:00

Norview @ Booker T. Washington- 7:00

Gloucester @ Bethel- 7:00

Woodside @ Menchville- 7:00

New Kent @ Jamestown- 7:00

Grafton @ Smithfield- 7:00

Lafayette @ Warhill- 7:00

Churchland @ I.C. Norcom- 7:00

Poquoson @ York- 7:00

Arcadia @ Washington (MD)- 7:00

Nandua @ Portsmouth Christian- 7:00

Southampton @ Brunswick- 7:00

Windsor @ Sussex Central- 7:00

Northampton @ King & Queen Central- 7:00

Franklin @ Surry- 7:00

Nansemond-Suffolk @ Catholic- 7:00

Isle of Wight Academy @ Norfolk Christian- 7:00

Saturday:

Kecoughtan @ Phoebus- 12:00

Hampton @ Heritage- 12:00

Greenbrier Christian @ Virginia Episcopal- 2:00