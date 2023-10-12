Bay Rivers showdowns, unbeatens featured as part of Week 8 high school slate

NORFOLK, VA (WTKR)- Playoff races are heating up and a handful of teams are looking to stay unbeaten as Week 8 of the high school football season kicks off.

For the second straight week, our 757 Showdown will kick off at Wanner Stadium in Williamsburg. That's where Lafayette will host Tabb in a Bay Rivers District clash. The Rams are coming off a heart-breaking loss to Warhill, while the Tigers are out to a 5-1 start and cruised past Bruton their last time out. Lafayette has owned the series as of late, as Tabb has not beaten the Rams since 2009. Tigers' head coach John Byron will be returning to Lafayette, where he was a longtime assistant before going to Tabb.

Meanwhile, unbeaten Warhill will look to keep it going and move one step closer to a district crown when the Lions face Grafton. They enter the contest 6-0, while the Clippers come in at 3-3 after a close loss at Smithfield last week. Grafton is looking for its first win over Warhill since 2016.

Granby and Churchland will collide in an interesting Eastern District showdown. A 41-2 win over Lake Taylor improved the Comets to 5-1 on the year, locking up their first five-victory campaign since 2017. The Truckers sneaked past I.C. Norcom last weekend, 21-16, giving them a 4-2 record.

Maury, Green Run, Warwick, King's Fork, Phoebus and Norfolk Academy all take the field this week looking to preserve unbeaten records.

Thursday:

Denbigh @ Kecoughtan- 7:00

Hampton @ Menchville- 7:00

Friday:

Col. Richardson @ Nandua- 6:00

Nansemond-Suffolk @ Norfolk Academy- 6:30

Frank Cox @ Landstown- 7:00

Hickory @ Grassfield- 7:00

Deep Creek @ Oscar Smith- 7:00

Western Branch @ Great Bridge- 7:00

First Colonial @ Tallwood- 7:00

Green Run @ Ocean Lakes- 7:00

Kempsville @ Salem- 7:00

Indian River @ Nansemond River- 7:00

Granby @ Churchland- 7:00

Maury @ Booker T. Washington- 7:00

Warwick @ Woodside- 7:00

King's Fork @ Lakeland- 7:00

Smithfield @ Poquoson- 7:00

Warhill @ Grafton- 7:00

Lake Taylor @ Manor- 7:00

Gloucester @ Phoebus- 7:00

Tabb @ Lafayette- 7:00

York @ New Kent- 7:00

Arcadia @ Bruton- 7:00

Greensville @ Southampton- 7:00

Surry @ Windsor- 7:00

Portsmouth Christian @ Northampton- 7:00

Brunswick @ Franklin- 7:00

Blue Ridge @ Atlantic Shores- 7:00

Norfolk Christian @ Catholic- 7:00

Saturday:

Bethel @ Heritage- 12:00

Floyd Kellam @ Bayside- 2:00

Greenbrier Christian @ Massanutten Military Academy- 2:00