Beach District takes field for rare Tuesday night football

VIRGINIA BEACH, VA (WTKR)- Severe weather last Friday night treated us to some rare Tuesday action on the gridiron in Virginia Beach.

Green Run stayed unbeaten with a convincing 68-7 win over Princess Anne. The Stallions took control from the beginning and improved to 5-0 on the season. Brandon Williams's group enters its bye week unbeaten, while the Cavaliers host Kellam on Monday.

Frank Cox overcame a 14-3 halftime deficit to stun Salem, 17-14. The Falcons go to 4-1 on the season with the SunDevils falling to 2-2. Cox visits Tallwood on Monday, while Salem returns home to host Landstown.

Tallwood and Kempsville met in their annual rivalry showdown in the Battle of Kempsville Road. The Lions have been able to score points this season and showcased that early on Tuesday, jumping out to a 22-8 halftime advantage and going on for a 30-13 triumph. It snaps a two-game losing streak to its neighbor for Tallwood, which will host Cox on Monday, while Kempsville travels to Bayside.

Speaking of Bayside, the Marlins snapped at two-game skid with a 42-0 win at First Colonial. They climbed back above the .500 mark at 3-2 and hope to start a winning streak when the Chiefs visit next Monday night.

Ocean Lakes picked up its second win of the season, both of which have come in overtime. The Dolphins blocked a Floyd Kellam extra point try to prevail, 20-19, in three extra sessions. They improve to 2-3 on the season and host First Colonial next Monday, while the Knights visit Princess Anne.

All of this week's Beach District games have been pushed back to Monday to give teams some extra rest after playing Tuesday.