Beach Wrestling season concludes with Joe Boone X-Travaganza

VIRGINIA BEACH, VA (WTKR)- After a successful season, the 2024 Beach Wrestling campaign concluded in Virginia Beach on Saturday.

Athletes of all ages hit the sand at the Virginia Beach Field House for the annual Joe Boone X-Travaganza. Wrestlers from Virginia, North Carolina, Pennsylvania and New Jersey packed the sand next to the venue to battle for championships.

It was a big night for the Virginia athletes, as the state's teams were honored for their Beach Wrestling national titles that both claimed in Fargo in July.

Male and female competitors were broken up into divisions based on grade level, age and weight class, with divisions for both genders ranging from Kindergarten up to masters.

