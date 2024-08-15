Beach wrestling season ramps up in August

NORFOLK, VA (WTKR)- Beach wrestling is picking up steam in the commonwealth, particularly in Hampton Roads, and recent success at the national level is fueling the state into a the peak of the season.

Teams from Virginia recently claimed national championships on both the boys and girls sides. That excites those at the head of the sport here in the state.

"We didn't even know the national championships were possible for us to grab," said Travis Ferguson, the head wrestling coach at Deep Creek High School. "It was great for Virginia. We've already set the bar, so now everybody has to chase Virginia and we've never been in the front before so this is weird."

"We're the national champions in both divisions and we're going to keep it that way," added Frank Lipoli of Virginia Challenge Wrestling.

The sport is gearing up for a big back end of August. The Beach Wrestling Tour of America brings teams from all across the country to Virginia Beach Fieldhouse on August 17. Two weeks later, on August 31, the season concludes with the Joe Boone Beach Wrestling Extravaganza, which will feature the best in the state.

It's going to be an exciting two weekends in the Resort City and the events will help showcase the sport's growth in the commonwealth.

"If it grows any faster, it will be basketball," exclaimed Lapoli. "It's just really having fun and how can you not have fun with a day on the beach?"

Lapoli also notes that he expects beach wrestling to be an Olympic sport sooner than later.