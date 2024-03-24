Behind Anderson's five threes, Norfolk State men advance to CIT championship

NORFOLK, Va. (WTKR) — Robert Jones wanted to give his Norfolk State team another shot to win their final game of its season after a disappointing end to the MEAC Men's Basketball Tournament.

The first step to doing that was taken on Saturday with a surge in the semifinals of the CollegeInsiders.com Tournament.

Behind a season-high 15 points from senior Darryl Anderson and a 26-13 run in the closing stretch, the Spartans fended off Alabama A&M 81-66 at Echols Hall to advance to the CIT championship game.

"If you’re a competitor, you got to show up and play," Jones said. "I think that now after the win, the locker room was a little different. Seems like the locker room now wants to go try to win a championship."

A tough first half saw Norfolk State shoot just 32 percent and make just a pair of three-pointers, sending the Spartans into the locker room trailing the Bulldogs 31-28.

The second half was anything but cold. Anderson found his touch early in the frame, knocking down five triples in the final 20 minutes to help spur on the charge from NSU.

"I saw the hunger in my teammates eyes. I think we just wanted to find a way to win," said Anderson, who was named John McLendon Classic MVP. "Luck was on my side today, the ball went in so definitely was a huge energy boost for us."

The teams traded the lead to start the second half until a Christian Ings dunk with 10:35 left to play gave NSU the lead for good. A quick 10-0 run got the Spartan lead up to 53-47.

After the Bulldogs tightened things up, closing the gap to 55-53, the green and gold made their game-winning moves. Anderson hit back-to-back triples to stretch the advantage to 61-53 and the Spartans never looked back. NSU ultimately shot 62 percent in the second half to cruise to the title game.

"In the first half it felt like we were just in that mode. Guys were taking fadeaways, taking hook shots and shots that they're not supposed to take," Jones said. "We cleaned that up in the second half and played the way we've been playing all year and the results were totally different."

"In the first half, we were lazy. We were just lackadaisical," said Allen Betrand, who posted a team-high 16 points for Norfolk State. "In the second half, (Jones) got on us and we did what we were capable of."

MEAC Player of the Year Jamarii Thomas did not play in the game for the Spartans because of an injury, though Jones is hopeful the team's leading scorer will be back for the CIT championship game.

NSU now awaits the winner of Monday's second semifinal between Tarleton State and Purdue Fort Wayne. The CIT title game will be played either Wednesday or Thursday depending on travel.

"We could potentially be one of four teams in the whole country that can finish with a win," Jones said. "Only four teams are going to finish their season with a win and we want to be one of them."