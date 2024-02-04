Behind Deng's late hot-shooting, Hampton ends 13-game losing streak

NEWARK, N.J. (WTKR) — The streak lasted 55 days but at last, Hampton men's basketball can celebrate a win.

Behind two crucial three-pointers from Jerry Deng, the Pirates rallied to defeat Howard 63-61 on Saturday, breaking a 13-game losing streak in the process.

It was part of the Invesco QQQ Legacy Classic, played at the Prudential Center in Newark and televised on TNT.

Trailing the Bison by four with 1:05 to play, Jerry Deng hit back-to-back threes to give the Pirates a 60-58 lead with 24 seconds on the clock.

The freshman guard led the Pirates with 21 points in the game, hitting four three-pointers in the win. Deng also hit four threes in Hampton's previous win, which came against Mary Baldwin on Dec. 11.

After falling behind 55-45 with 5:08 left in the second half, HU would finish the contest on an 18-6 run.

Joshua Lane scored basket 1:20 after the opening tip-off to give the Pirates a 2-0 advantage. Deng's triple with 24 seconds left gave Buck Joyner's group its only other lead in the game.

Jordan Nesbitt would ice the victory with three free throws in the final 12 seconds, putting the finishing touches on a 17 point performance for the junior.

The win improves Hampton to 5-18 on the season. Still searching for their first win in the Coastal Athletic Association, the Pirates head home for a matchup against Hofstra next Thursday.