Behind late surge, Old Dominion beats Marshall to get first road win of season

HUNTINGTON, W. Va. (WTKR) — After a weekend filled with turmoil, it seemed like a difficult time for Old Dominion to head away from Norfolk in search of its first road win of the season.

Instead, the Monarchs showed resolve when things got difficult.

Down eight points with 5:55 to play at Marshall, the silver and blue stormed back with a 20-5 run to flip the script on Marshall with an 83-76 win.

Just weeks after putting up dominating performance against the Thundering Herd inside Chartway Arena, ODU looked to be doing much of the same in the opening half in Huntington. Shooting 15-30 and leading by as much as 11 in the first 20 minutes, the Monarchs went into halftime up 41-36.

Marshall, however, stormed out of the gates in the second half, grabbing a 50-49 lead by the first media timeout of the frame. The two would trade leads until the 11:51 mark when the Thundering Herd went up 55-53. They would keep the advantage through next nine minutes of action, growing it to a 71-63 lead with under six minutes to go.

That's when ODU hit its stride. Behind two huge threes from Bryce Baker, the second tying the game, and a pair of buckets from Ty Williams, the visitors stormed back to knot things up at 73 with 2:39 left on the clock.

A minute after tying the game, Chaunce Jenkins drove the lane and drew a foul right at the basket. He'd split the pair of free throws to give ODU a 74-73 lead. After forcing a turnover and a missed free throw in back-to-back possessions, Baker would hit the dagger with his fourth three-pointer of the game to give ODU a 77-73 lead with 44 seconds left. Foul shots from Devin Ceaser and Williams would close out the seven-point win.

Off the bench, Ceaser scored 20 points to pace the Monarchs. Jenkins put up 17 while Williams chipped in 15. Baker continued to put up scorching shooting numbers against Marshall, making eight triples over the two games against the Thundering Herd this season.

Leeroy Odiahi made his first start of the season, posting four points and a team-high eight rebounds in 19 minutes played.

Not only is the win the Monarchs' first on the road this year, but also snaps a three-game losing skid. ODU's last victory, fittingly enough, came against Marshall in a 91-66 blowout performance.

A much-needed win gets ODU to 6-16 overall and 2-8 in Sun Belt play. Kieran Donohue and company will head to Harrisonburg on Saturday to face James Madison. It will be the third time the two play this season with the Dukes taking the first two games in Norfolk. Tipoff at Atlantic Union Bank Center is set for 4:00 p.m.