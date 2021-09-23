Behind the scenes with Old Dominion basketball
Posted at 1:20 PM, Sep 23, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-23 13:20:36-04
NORFOLK, Va. - The Old Dominion University men's and women's basketball teams have state-of-the-art facilities to train and practice in, and ODU special assistant to men's basketball coach Kieran Donohue gives News 3 a behind the scenes tour.
Check out this week's full episode of Old Dominion Full Court Press.
Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Sign up for the Headlines Newsletter and receive up to date information.