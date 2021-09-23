Watch
Old Dominion Full Court Press, September 22

A weekly look inside Monarch basketball
ODU basketball
NORFOLK, VA (WTKR)- Old Dominion basketball is just a week away from tipping off official practice, but Wednesday night saw the tip off of the Old Dominion Full Court Press, a weekly program dedicated to Monarch hoops.

This week, we're taking a behind-the-scenes look at the Mitchum Basketball Performance Center, Old Dominion's practice facility. We're also meeting the newest member of the team, as the Monarchs extend a helping hand to a child battling an illness.

We're also getting to know sophomore guard Jaylin Hunter in our Marching with the Monarchs segment.

Join us every Wednesday night at 7:45 on WGNT for the Old Dominion Full Court Press.

