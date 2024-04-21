Behind two Josh McDougall goals, Admirals win game three to take series lead over Trois-Rivières

TROIS-RIVIERES, QUEBEC, CANADA (WTKR) — When the Admirals bring playoff hockey back to the Norfolk Scope on Wednesday, they'll also have control of their first round series.

Behind a pair of goals from defensemen Josh McDougall, Norfolk held off Trois-Rivières for a 2-1 win in game three and also taking a 2-1 lead in the Kelly Cup Playoff matchup.

Goaltender Yaniv Perets turned in a tremendous performance, posting 24 saves in the victory.

After the game stayed scoreless into the second period, McDougall got into a zone. Nine minutes into the period, Gehrett Sargis collected the puck behind the net and found McDougall skating towards the cage. The Saskatchewan native fired in a one-timer to give Norfolk the 1-0 lead.

Just three minutes later, the Admirals once again get the puck onto McDougall's stick out at the blue line where he snuck a shot through the defense and by goalie Zachary Émond to take the 2-0 advantage.

The shots were McDougall's fourth and fifth goals on the seasons.

Trois-Rivières' lone shot to beat Perets came with 2:40 left in the second period when Nolan Yaremko hit on a power play opportunity to cut the lead in half.

In the third period, however, the Admirals defense shut the door on the Lions attack, allowing just six shots in the final 20 minutes to close out the game and take control of the series.

With the win, Norfolk now has a chance to close out the series in front of its home fans this week. The series shifts to the Scope on Wednesday with game four set to begin at 7:05. The Admirals need just two wins over the next four games to advance to the next round.