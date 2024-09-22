Behind two touchdowns from Snipes, Hampton gets eighth straight win over Howard

WASHINGTON D.C. (WTKR) — After giving up a 14-point lead in the third quarter, Hampton needed someone to give it a spark against a Howard team finding its confidence.

Enter redshirt junior Ja'Quan Snipes.

The running back darted in for a 51-yard touchdown run right at the end of the third quarter to help give the Pirates a lead they'd never relinquish, taking the Battle of the Real HU 27-20 at Audi Field.

Snipes carried the ball 10 times for 117 yards, ultimately scoring the final two touchdowns of the game for Trent Boykin's group.

The Pirates ran the ball effectively, tallying 293 yards on the ground and scoring three times with the rush.

Chris Zellous got the start for Hampton at quarterback, completing 10 of his 11 passes for 88 yards with a first quarter touchdown pass to Tyler Hatcher. Malcolm Mays would also get reps in the game, 2-for-8 for 25 yards. He would open things up in the run game as well, notching a 34-yard scoring scamper in the second quarter to help his team open up a 14-0 lead.

The Bison would battle back just before the break when Kasey Hawthorne hauled in a 24-yard touchdown catch to make it 14-7. With three minutes left in the second quarter, an Eden James 16-yard run into the endzone would tie things up at 14-14.

In the final minute of the frame, however, Snipes would step up with his long scoring playing to turn the tide for good. He'd march back in on a five-yard handoff with 8:34 left in the game to give the Pirates some much needed insurance.

The Real HU rivalry continues to be a feud dominated by Hampton, which took its eighth straight victory over the Bison. The Pirates lead the all-time series 57–41–1.

After dropping its first game of the season, Boykin and company have won three in a row heading into non-conference play. First up in the Coastal Athletic Association is William & Mary, which also improved to 3-1 on Saturday with a win over Furman.