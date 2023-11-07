Behold! Norfolk State opens season in dominating fashion

NORFOLK, VA (WTKR)- Norfolk State may have lost four of its top five scorers from last year, but the Spartans appear to be picking up right where they left off.

Transfer guard Jamarii Thomas scored a game-high 20 points and pulled down seven rebounds to lead NSU to a rout of Penn State Wilkes-Barre, 102-55, Monday night at Echols Hall.

The green and gold went to work in the first half from both inside and outside, knocking down six triples while also working the ball down low and opened up a 60-30 halftime advantage. Robert Jones would watch his club keep the heavy offense going after the break, while shutting down the visiting Mountain Lions, as expected.

Thomas, a transfer from UNC-Wilmington, led three Spartans in double figures. Kuluel Mading scored 15 points, while adding seven boards of his own, while Allen Betrand chipped in 12 points. Gilbert Brown dished out seven assists to pace the home squad. 12 Norfolk State players saw double-digit minutes during Monday's contest.

As a team, the Spartans shot 53.6 percent from the floor, scored 54 points in the paint and forced 27 turnovers, scoring 35 points off those takeaways.

Norfolk State is back in action at home when the Spartans host Apprentice School at 7:00 PM.