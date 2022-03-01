Bell gets hit into ODU record books

NORFOLK, VA (WTKR)- Many college athletes aim to break records during their careers, but the new high-water mark set by Old Dominion shortstop Tommy Bell on Sunday is probably not the one for which he was aiming when he arrived on campus.

Bell was hit by a pitch for the 43rd time in his career in Sunday's come-from-behind win over Binghamton, setting a new Monarch program record. It marked the third time the senior had been hit by a pitch during the young season.

"The good thing about a hit by pitch is that you get to go to first base," Bell said. "Luckily I've made it first base almost every time."

Bell took the record-setting blow off his left knee in the bottom of the seventh this past Sunday. He was hit twice during the Monarchs' opening series against Iona as well.

"I'm on the plate, but I really don't know why I get hit more than most people," said the shortstop. "It's just something that happens and oh well, I'm just going to keep playing."

Bell is hitting .222 on the season and has started all six games. He's tallied two doubles, a triple and five RBI. While he hopes to make some noise with his bat, he says being struck by a pitch is becoming somewhat of an expectation among his teammates.

"They kind of expect that I'm going to get hit at least once or twice a series," Bell said of his fellow Monarchs. "I go up there and I'm going to get on base anyway, so it's fine with me."

Old Dominion hits the road for its first mid-week game of the 2022 campaign, traveling to VCU on Tuesday. First pitch is set for 3:00 PM.