Bench headlines Chesapeake Sports Club Jamboree

CHESAPEAKE, VA (WTKR)- Hall of Fame catcher Johnny Bench is not a stranger to Hampton Roads. It had just been awhile since he had visited the 757.

"I was in Hampton-Newport News and I was 18 years old. They barely let me out of the reservation," Bench said of his time with the Peninsula Grays, a former Carolina League team that played at War Memorial Stadium. "I know the reaction and the people I met at that time and the enjoyment I had and the growth. This was the turning point for me. Being 18 and being in the Carolina League, high Class A, an opportunity as they say to be a big fish in a little pond and it turned out well."

At age 75, Bench has countless memories to look back on when it comes to his baseball career. He shared some of his knowledge, experiences and sense of humor as the keynote speaker at the Chesapeake Sports Club Jamboree at the Chesapeake Conference Center on Thursday night.

"This is really a special occasion for me," Bench said. "I'm happy to be here because I know the group is probably in their mid-50's or older and split up with men and women, which makes it fun for me, and they're of my age, meaning that being 75, I am, that they watched me play."

Bench spoke about his "vowels of success," what he calls the A-E-I-O-U's of life and what people should try to do for themselves. He touched on growing up in a small town in Oklahoma and hoped that those in attendance would go back to their roots.

Widely regarded as the greatest catcher to ever play the game of baseball, Bench spent his entire 16 year career with the Cincinnati Reds. He led them to six division titles, four National League pennants and two world championships. Bench won the NL MVP award in 1970 and 1972 and was a 14-time All-Star. Those are great memories for him, but he finds the biggest joy in hearing how much he meant to the fans.

"I don't pride and dwell on it, obviously, because I try to keep my head, if I don't my sons will," he smiled. "I really, really, really love every instant that that happens. I want to be as humble as I possibly can, but that is the greatest thing that people can do is say 'you made a difference in my life.'"

Bench also applauded the Chesapeake Sports Club's efforts in providing scholarships to the city's student-athletes. The catcher never got the chance to go to college and had a dream that worked out, but noted that's not everybody's path.

"I think when you give scholarships to local kids, usually they're the kids that grow up here, usually will find a job here, make the community better," he pointed out. "It really is beneficial to everybody that's coming tonight."

Thursday's festivities also included the recognition of the club's annual award winners. Indian River track and field athlete Brianna Selby was honored as the Female Athlete of the Year, while Hickory swimmer Ben Mauldin earned Male Athlete of the Year accolades. Braves' boys volleyball coach Matthew Lawrence was awarded Coach of the Year, with Nathan Beck named as the Chesapeake Sports Club Member of the Year.

From 2012-2022, the Chesapeake Sports Club has awarded 133 scholarships for at total of $221,000.