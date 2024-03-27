Bethel product Augustin returning to lead Hampton women's basketball

HAMPTON, VA (WTKR)- For the second time in a seven day span, Hampton University will introduce a new head basketball coach, this time on the women's side, and once again it's a former athlete who hails from the 757.

Tamisha Augustin will take the reins of the Pirate women's basketball program, succeeding long-time head coach David Six. Augustin, a Bethel High School graduate, will be introduced during a news conference at the Convocation Center Wednesday morning at 10:00.

"I want to thank President Williams and Director of Athletics Henderson for their leadership and trust in me to lead this program," Augustin said in a university athletic department release. "Returning to my hometown of Hampton to lead these young ladies is a dream come true for me. I am incredibly honored and excited to have this opportunity to contribute to Hampton University Athletics' rich tradition and mentor the talented student-athletes here. My journey in basketball has been shaped by the values instilled in me by this community, and I am committed to fostering a culture of excellence both on and off the court. Together, we will strive for greatness and build a legacy that honors the spirit of Hampton."

The first-time college head coach returns to the Peninsula after serving as an assistant coach on Florida's staff for the past two seasons. She was well-traveled prior to arriving in Gainesville, joining the Mississippi State staff in 2021 before a short stint with the NBA G-League's Grand Rapids Gold.

From 2019-2021, Augustin was an assistant at Arizona, helping the Wildcats to the Final Four and national championship game during her final season in Tucson. Her other assistant coaching stops include Minnesota, Cincinnati, Central Florida, VCU, Marshall and South Carolina State.

"Throughout her career, Tamisha has earned the reputation as an innovative teacher of the game, an exceptional recruiter and evaluator of basketball talent, as well as being extraordinary in player development," Hampton Director of Athletics Anthony Henderson added in the release. "She has an excellent coaching pedigree and has been ultra-successful everywhere she's been. She brings a passion for the game and, as a former player herself, understands what it takes for our student-athletes to be successful on the court and in life. I couldn't be more excited for our young ladies to have the opportunity to develop under her leadership."

Like new Hampton men's head coach Ivan Thomas, Augustin also coached high school basketball in her home town. She led her alma mater at Bethel for one season in 2008-2009 before making the jump to the college ranks.

The Pirates are coming off a 3-26 season, 3-15 in the CAA. They'll be seeking their first winning season since the 2019-2020 campaign.