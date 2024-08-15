Bethel product Owusu-Koramoah receives contract extension from Browns

CLEVELAND, OH (WTKR)- Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah is one of numerous players who have traveled the path from Hampton Roads to the NFL. Now the up-and-coming star is getting his payday.

The Bethel product and Cleveland Browns agreed to a three year contract extension worth up to $39 million. Owusu-Koramoah will receive $25 million guaranteed. Terms of the deal were reported by multiple outlets, including CBS Sports and ESPN.

"This extension is about more than just time added," he said on Instagram. "It's about purpose and mission. I believe that true value is not measured by contracts, numbers or accolades, but by the impact we make and the legacy we leave behind."

The former Bruin, who played his college football at Notre Dame, is coming off a season that saw him receive his first trip to the Pro Bowl. Owusu-Koramoah tallied 101 tackles and 3.5 sacks, both good enough for career-highs. He also picked up his first two career NFL interceptions.

The Browns selected Owusu-Koramoah with the 52nd overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft.