Beyond the Arc with Mike Jones and the Monarchs: Episode 8

NORFOLK, VA (WTKR)- It's a fresh start of sorts for Old Dominion as the silver and blue open Sun Belt play this weekend on the road.

This week on Beyond the Arc with Mike Jones and the Monarchs, ODU gets back to work after another close loss this past weekend. Northeastern held off a late Old Dominion comeback attempt and handed Jones and his squad a 75-71 loss. Five of the Monarchs' eight setbacks this season have come by eight points or less.

Saturday finds ODU turning the page to conference play. The silver and blue visits Louisiana-Monroe to get things started, facing a Warhawks team that is 4-9 and has fallen in five of its last six games. Old Dominion finished its league schedule 3-15 last season, but this year's squad is made up of mostly new players and new coaches.

It's the holiday season, which is shared with basketball season for the Monarchs. They're telling us about some of their holiday favorites and seasonal memories.

Old Dominion and Louisiana-Monroe tip off at 3:00 PM Saturday.

Beyond the Arc with Mike Jones and the Monarchs airs every Wednesday during News 3 at 11:00 through the end of college basketball season.