Beyond the Arc with Mike Jones and the Monarchs: Tipoff Edition

NORFOLK, VA (WTKR)- The tipoff of college basketball season is less than a week away, marking the beginning of a highly-anticipated campaign for Old Dominion as Mike Jones gets set to coach his first game at his alma mater.

This week, we're premiering Beyond the Arc with Mike Jones and the Monarchs, a weekly program dedicated to ODU men's basketball. Fans can catch it every Wednesday during News 3 at 11:00.

Five days away from the opener against Buffalo, Jones and assistant coach Odell Hodge are preparing to coach their first game at the school they dedicated so much to as players. While they're excited for their own experiences, both say it's more about the team as the Monarchs begin a new chapter with a new staff and 13 new players on the roster.

As for Jones, he's not shy about expressing how highly he thinks of the program and the surrounding community. We sat down with the head coach to discuss the beginning of the season and what Monarch Nation can expect to see on the floor from the squad.

We're also getting to know new ODU big man Caelum Swanton-Roger. The seven-footer is a transfer from Maryland who hails from Canada and we learned what other sport he played before dedicating himself to basketball.

Old Dominion fans know Jason Wade well, but his post playing days are not taking him far away. He's still with the program as a graduate assistant, transitioning from player to coach.

The Monarchs welcome Buffalo to open up their slate Monday at 7:00 PM.