Big bats get Old Dominion baseball back into win column

LEXINGTON, VA (WTKR)- Old Dominion baseball may have been stumbling a bit entering the week, but the Monarchs got back on track in a big way.

ODU mashed six home runs, two by Hunter Fitz-Gerald, as the silver and blue completed the season sweep of VMI, 11-6, in Lexington on Wednesday.

The Monarch bats wasted little time getting going. Kenny Lavari took the first pitch he saw in the first inning over the wall in deep center field, giving ODU the 1-0 lead two batters into the game. Jake Ticer and Lincoln Ransom added solo blasts of their own in the second inning, followed by Fitz-Gerald's first round-tripper in the third to put ODU up, 4-1, after three frames.

Luke Waters and Fitz-Gerald would add home runs in the seventh to account for the evening's long-balls. All six of the homers were solo shots.

Old Dominion would capitalize on the Keydets' mistakes, scoring five unearned runs off of four VMI errors.

Waters, Fitz-Gerald and Thomas Wheeler each posted two-hit nights, while Vincent Bashara picked up his first win of the season on the mound. Chris Finwood used seven pitchers to piece together the victory, with Bashara tossing the first two innings and giving up one earned run.

The Monarchs also topped VMI back on February 21, 15-8, in Norfolk.

ODU improves to 25-11 on the season and returns to action at Appalachian State on Friday to open up a weekend Sun Belt series. First pitch is set for 3:00 PM.