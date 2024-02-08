Big finish from McLaughlin helps Old Dominion women get past Troy

NORFOLK, Va. (WTKR) — Jordan McLaughlin has proven to be a steady, reliable leader on the floor for Old Dominion in just two seasons wearing silver and blue.

On Wednesday, the point guard proved exactly why the Monarchs rely on her.

Tied up with Troy at 56-56 with 2:06 to play, McLaughlin went to work, scoring ODU's last seven points to grab a 63-59 win.

Off a defensive stop, the senior grabbed a rebound and promptly scored on the opposite end to give the Monarchs a lead they'd never surrender.

She'd make six free throws in the final minute to ice the victory, putting the finishing touches on a 21 point performance.

Brenda Fontana posted 14 points with three three-pointers, Simone Cunningham chipped in nine points and eight rebounds, while Kaye Clark stuffed the stat sheet with eight points, nine rebounds, five assists and four steals.

The win gives ODU its fourth win in five games, sending them to 16-6 overall and 8-4 in Sun Belt play. The Monarchs head on the road on Saturday, facing Kent State in their second matchup of the Mac-Sun Belt challenge.