Big performances from Allette, Jenkins not enough to get ODU by Arkansas State

JONESBORO, Ark. (WTKR) — Despite terrific scoring performances from its two leading scorers, Old Dominion couldn't cool off a hot-shooting Arkansas State on the road.

The Red Wolves hit 18 threes on Saturday, pulling away in the second half for a 90-75 win.

After both missed the Monarchs' game at Troy on Thursday, Vasean Allette and Chaunce Jenkins returned to the lineup and made an immediate impact. Allette put up a team-high 28 points while Jenkins posted 27 points in the loss.

After going down as many as 21 points with 5:40 left in the first half, ODU went on an 18-6 to get to the locker rooms only trailing 48-39.

Out of the locker rooms, the Monachs again swarmed with a 12-5 run to trim the deficit down to 53-51 with 15:51 left in the game. An 8-0 rally from the home team opened the lead back up to 10 with 14:34 left to play.

ODU would get no closer than a six-point game from that moment forward.

Allette and Jenkins combined for 53 of the team's 75 points while accounting for 46 of the silver and blue's 71 field goal attempts. The Monarchs connected on 9-of-23 three-pointers in the game.

Arkansas State had four starters in double figures, led by Dyondre Dominguez with 16 points.

A difficult last month for Old Dominion keeps getting tougher with the loss, which drops the Monarchs to 4-11 and 0-3 in the Sun Belt. A four-game road trip continues on Thursday when ODU pays a visit to Georgia State.