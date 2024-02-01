Big second half leads ODU women to third straight win

SAN MARCOS, TX (WTKR)- Early in the third quarter, things didn't look good for Old Dominion women's basketball, but the Monarchs dug down and sprinted home for the win.

ODU overcame a 14 points deficit and came from behind to notch its third straight win, 66-58, over Texas State on Wednesday afternoon. The victory improved the silver and blue to 15-5, 7-3 in the Sun Belt.

Delisha Milton-Jones saw here team trail 38-24 with 8:15 to play in the third quarter, but the Monarchs flipped a switch, using a 16-4 run to storm back and pull to within two.

With 8:40 remaining in the game, Jordan McLaughlin converted an old-fashioned three-point play to give Old Dominion its first lead of the half and the Bobcats would never hold the advantage again. A 12-2 run down the stretch helped the Monarchs seal the win and start their road trip out on a high note.

Kaye Clark and Brenda Fontana led four ODU players in double figures with 13 points each. En'Dya Buford added 11 points with McLaughlin chipping in 10 points. The Monarchs closed the game by shooting 67 percent in the final quarter and outscored Texas State in the second half, 44-25.

Simone Cunningham pulled down a game-high nine rebounds as the silver and blue won the battle of the boards, 41-31.

With the victory, Old Dominion pulled to within 2.5 games of the top spot in the Sun Belt. The Monarchs get back to action Saturday at 1:00 PM at Arkansas State.