Blacksburg backtrack: Norcom's Outten flips commitment from Hokies to Penn State

PORTSMOUTH, VA (WTKR)- About 48 hours after Virginia Tech's season-opening loss at Vanderbilt, one of the area's top receivers is switching his commitment.

I.C. Norcom senior Matthew Outten, who verbally committed to the Hokies on July 1, announced on social media that he's now committed to Penn State.

Outten is ranked as the No. 5 athlete in the commonwealth when it comes to the Class of 2025, according to 24/7 Sports. He's a four-star recruit who initially chose the Hokies over Penn State, Maryland and Syracuse.

The Nittany Lions won their season opener at West Virginia on Saturday, 34-12. Outten and Norcom opened up his senior campaign with a 46-14 road win at Grafton on Thursday night.

The Greyhounds are back in action Friday at Oscar Smith.