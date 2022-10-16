Blake Watson's record-breaking day helps spur Old Dominion to win over unbeaten Coastal Carolina

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WTKR) — Blake Watson went into Old Dominion's road game against unbeaten Coastal Carolina with 255 rushing yards in five games.

In just 60 minutes, the redshirt junior doubled that total.

Watson rushed for a Monarch record 256 yards, scoring three touchdowns, helping ODU captured its most impressive win of the season, 49-21 over the Chanticleers.

The running back scoring runs went 25, 56, and 67 yards, respectively.

"I knew I had a great O-line," Watson said. "Just trust them, that's all I have to do. Trust them, I know the holes are going to be there, and play my game."

"Blake's played really well all year," ODU head coach Ricky Rahne said. "We just hadn't been able to quite get him loose. Today we were able to get him to the third level pretty clean, and I think where Blake has really improved and took a next step in his game is making those third level guys miss."

The Monarchs put up 525 yards of total offense, the most it has all season. Hayden Wolff threw for 180 yards and a pair of scores, one to Ali Jennings who has now brought in a touchdown catch in each of the last five games.

"Was proud of the team," Rahne said. "I just thought we played well from the beginning to the end."

ODU improved to 3-3 on the season with the win. Rahne's group returns to S.B. Ballard Stadium next weekend when Georgia Southern comes to Norfolk. The Eagles handed James Madison its first loss of the season on Saturday.