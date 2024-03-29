Bleier shares inspirational story at Chesapeake Sports Club Jamboree

CHESAPEAKE, VA (WTKR)- Everybody has adversity they must overcome throughout the course of their lives. Nobody understands this better than Rocky Bleier.

Bleier shared his inspirational story of perseverance as the keynote speaker at the Chesapeake Sports Club Jamboree on Thursday night.

"We all have trials and tribulations, different as they may be, and sometimes inspiration comes from other aspects of life and maybe, in some cases, I might be an inspiration to somebody else."

Bleier was a rookie with the Pittsburgh Steelers in 1968 when he was drafted into the armed forces. He was only in Vietnam for a few months before being severely wounded during a rescue mission, suffering a gunshot wound to his leg and a badly injured foot as the result of a grenade explosion. He was told he may never walk again, let alone play professional football.

After several surgeries and rehabilitation, Bleier was invited back to the Steelers. He worked his way back onto the active roster in 1972, earned a starting spot in the backfield in 1974 and went on to win four Super Bowls with the franchise.

"I talk about the people in your life that make a difference in your life," Bleier said of his message. "No man's an island. We didn't get to where we are today by ourselves. We got here because of someone, something, a coach, a teacher, a mentor, a parent that kicked us in the rear end or pulled us by the ear or slapped us with a ruler or whatever it might be that molded us from our thinking and gave us an opportunity to become who we are."

Bleier's presence headlined a celebration that included the honoring of the club's annual award winners. Grassfield's Reagan Davis earned Female Athlete of the Year recognition. She competes on the Grizzlies' cheerleading, swim and dive and gymnastics teams. Great Bridge golfer Trey Marrion was honored as Male Athlete of the Year, while Wildcats' wrestling coach Steve Martin earned Coach of the Year accolades.

Chesapeake Sports Club co-founder and charter member Bobby Clifton received the Club Member of the Year award.