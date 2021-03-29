Body of 2nd Iowa State student found after boating accident

AMES, Iowa — The second body of an Iowa State University student that went missing after a rowing accident during practice on a lake has been recovered.

The Associated Press reported that the first student's body was found on Sunday.

According to a university news release, the accident occurred while the students were practicing Sunday morning at Little Wall Lake in Hamilton County when their boat capsized.

“We extend our deepest condolences to the families and friends of the two students we lost on Sunday," said Senior Vice President for Student Affairs Toyia Younger. "During this time of grief, I ask the entire Iowa State community to show compassion and support for one another. We know there are a lot of questions, and we are working to provide answers, but this will take time. The Student Affairprovidesoviding ongoing outreach to comfort and support those students involved in the accident, other members of the Iowa State Crew Club, their families, and friends. We ask that you respect their privacy during this difficult time.”

According to USA Today, the students' names, who were part of the Iowa State Crew Club, have not been released.