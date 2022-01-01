Boo Williams Christmas Classic returns to Hampton Roads

HAMPTON, Va. - The annual Boo Williams Christmas Classic didn't take place in 2019 due to the coronavirus pandemic, but has returned for the 2021 season.

The competition is fierce at the Hampton event, with girls travelling from all over the east coast.

"They're very excited," King's Fork girls basketball coach Maurice Fofana said. "Last year we actually didn't have a season, they didn't have a tournament over here last year, so just being able to get back in the gym, compete and play in front of a bunch of coaches and a packed gym is great."

The Boo Williams Christmas Classic is an important event for local basketball players because of the effect it could have on their futures. College coaches are drawn to the event due to the high volume of talent, giving the girls a chance to earn scholarship opportunities.

"It's actually really, really big for the young ladies," Fofana said. "A bunch of coaches come out from different places, coming out to see the competition that's in one facility."

"There's coaches coming around here, the games are being live streamed," Churchlands girls basketball coach Kevin Walton said. "Your girls get the opportunities to be seen by college coaches, so they have chances to get scholarships and opportunities for the next level."