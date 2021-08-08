Watch
Bowden remembered as coaching legend on and off the field

Phil Sandlin/AP
FILE - In this Saturday, Nov. 28, 2009 file photo, Florida State head football coach Bobby Bowden wears a dejected expression as he turns to leave Florida coach Urban Meyer after congratulating Meyer following Florida's 37-10 win over Florida during an NCAA football game in Gainesville ,Fla.
Posted at 6:00 PM, Aug 08, 2021
Clemson coach Dabo Swinney called Bobby Bowden a “model” that other college coaches should follow, saying he never lost sight of being a man of faith, a great husband and father. Jacksonville Jaguars coach Urban Meyer called him a “legend.”

Texas A&M coach Jimbo Fisher said what he admired most about his former boss was how “normal” he could be.

College football mourned the loss of one of its greatest coaches on Sunday.

Bowden won 377 games during his coaching career and built Florida State into one of college football’s great dynasties with two national championships.

Before his career at Florida State, Bowden's career got its start at West Virginia University in 1970 where he posted a 42-26 record during his six seasons leading the Mountaineers.

He died Sunday at age 91.

