Bryant earns second straight MEAC Player of the Year honor

NORFOLK, VA (WTKR)- Norfolk native Joe Bryant Jr. has once again set himself apart as the MEAC's top player, pulling in another top honor as his college career winds down.

Bryant was named MEAC Player of the Year for the second consecutive season on Tuesday, the first person to win the honor two straight years since Delaware State's Jahsha Bluntt in 2006 and 2007.

The Norfolk State fifth year guard is averaging 17.3 points, 4.3 rebounds and 3.3 assists per game this season and has scored 20 or more points on 10 occasions. His season best came on February 4 against Hampton when he dropped 29 points in a Legacy Classic victory in Newark, New Jersey. The guard's 84.2 free throw percentage is good enough to top the conference.

With this year's honor, Bryant is the second Spartan to earn back-to-back MEAC Player of the Year honors, joining Damian Woolfolk, whose awards came in 1999 and 2000.

The former Titan also earned a spot on the All-MEAC First Team, joining fellow Norfolk State star Kris Bankston. His 14.3 points and 7.1 rebounds per outing have been pivotal for Robert Jones and company, with his rebounding average leading the team.

Freshman George Beale earned All-Rookie accolades.

Bryant and Norfolk State finished the regular season 20-10, 9-5 in MEAC play, and earned the third seed in this week's conference tournament. The Spartans open their tournament slate on Thursday night when they face Coppin State at approximately 8:00 PM at the Scope.

The green and gold will hope for a jumpstart after limping to the regular season finish line. NSU lost three of its last four contests, including an 87-67 defeat at Howard in the season finale.